This could be the start of something big.
The Mooresville Spinners, gearing up for another possible successful year as a member of the Southern Collegiate Baseball League, remain on track to receive an early jumpstart to the season as a result of scheduling a full weekend worth of opening play later this week.
The Spinners, who owned the best overall record of any other SCBL entry — 30-13 — and shared the distinction for posting the most wins — 25 — to show against fellow in-league foes last summer, are slated to throw out their belated season’s first official pitches. The Spinners will host a pair of non-circuit opponents in the course of an as-many-day span over the upcoming weekend.
Mooresville is slated to stay put throughout the period at its Moor Park facility when engaging in back-to-back home games Saturday and Sunday against the N.C. Stars and fellow Iredell County-based Statesville Owls.
Barring any more delays — unexpected or otherwise — due to the coronavirus pandemic, both games are set to get underway beginning at 7 p.m.
Crowds are being welcomed at both affairs.
It is not clear if there will be an allotted per-person maximum count regarding spectators. All in attendance are being reminded to follow all recommended social distancing practices and additional healthy-related protocols also being employed.
Concessions, on a limited basis, are also scheduled to be available.
The Spinners continue to spin their wheels toward an anticipated debut. The team was originally scheduled to get its season underway during the Memorial Day holiday weekend. That phase of play was suspended due to COVID-19 concerns.
As it now stands, Mooresville will make its season’s first appearances later this week.
As for the SCBL, it has gone on record to officially embark on its regular season by the start of the following week.
The league, in existence since 1999, has designated June 15 as the target date for the start of its season. Play will then continue through the following month, with playoffs set to take place in late July.
Member teams have been allowed to engage in some preliminary pre-league games ahead of the scheduled SCBL starting date as long as proper precautionary procedures continue to be followed.
The Spinners are in the fortunate situation of featuring a home field that is not located on any school grounds or conducted through any outside organization such as a recreation department. As a result, Mooresville can stage play on its field without restrictions still in place on some other sites.
In fact, as a way to mark the return of baseball to the area, the team made its facility available for youth-based travel team-level tournaments over the first two weekends of June.
The SCBL, affiliated with the National Alliance of College Summer Baseball and conducted under the partial funding provided by Major League Baseball, will continue to evaluate the health-related situation based on local, state and federal guidelines when making plans to get its regular season underway.
In the immediate case of the Spinners, they are tentatively set to make their SCBL debut when traveling to take on the Carolina Vipers June 15. Mooresville will make its first home field appearance against a conference counterpart against the Piedmont Pride June 17 that also christens a four-game, consecutive-night homestand.
All current planned affairs on the part of the Spinners are dependent on additional restrictions regarding the coronavirus.
Regular-season play is now on tap to take place through mid-July before postseason play will then draw the shortened campaign to a close.