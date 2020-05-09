With cheering and fanfare, teachers and staff from Mooresville High School tried to make Wednesday’s end-of-the-year collection of uniforms, laptops, textbooks and the distribution of caps and gowns for graduating seniors as special as possible.
Normally held during seniors’ lunch breaks in between classes, the cap and gown distribution was a staggered, drive-thru affair outside the school building this year due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis and social distancing requirements. Teachers lined the route to wave and cheer at students as they drove past ending under an archway of blue and white balloons to collect their caps and gowns.
Mooresville Graded School District students have not attended class since March 6, the last day prior to spring break, as coronavirus concerns closed schools in North Carolina and across the country. Instead, MGSD students have been learning from home virtually — a bittersweet experience for seniors who hoped to spend the last few months of their high school careers with friends, teammates and teachers.
MHS Principal Eric Schwarzenegger said the cap and gown distribution is something seniors look forward to all year and this year was no exception.
“We wanted to make it a big deal,” Schwarzenegger said.
Teachers and staff wrote 1,600 personalized notes to the 462 graduating seniors expressing their pride for how the students handled such an unprecedented end of the year, said Tammy Wolfe, a teacher’s assistant for special needs students at the high school.
The high school’s commencement ceremony, originally set for May 23 at Coach Joe Popp Stadium, has not been rescheduled, but surveys were recently sent home to inquire about back-up ceremony dates in June, Schwarzenegger said.
MGSD Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Instruction Todd Black and Jessica Davidson, an administrative assistant at the high school, manned the first station where vehicles pulled up to begin the process. The pair looked through files to find the names of the graduating senior and then taped the paper to the vehicle’s window.
“Congrats, ladies!” Davidson called out. “The best is yet to come!”
From inside his vehicle, senior Devan Joslin, 17, said he was glad to see friends and teachers at the distribution. Joslin also understood the requirement of a drive-thru distribution.
“It’s necessary with what’s going on,” Joslin said.
Senior Mason Grimes, 18, said he thought the drive-through distribution was awesome because it gave everyone a chance to get together.
His dad, Terry Grimes, said Mason is joining the U.S. Marine Corps. Mason’s brother just completed U.S. Army basic training but isn’t having a ceremony due to the coronavirus crisis.
“I feel sorry for both of them because they put in the hard work,” Terry Grimes said, adding how glad he was that MHS staff put forth such an effort to honor the seniors Wednesday.