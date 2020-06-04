Mooresville Arts Summer Camp is opening and taking applications. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, class schedules have changed, which are as follows:
Three of the youth camps will be held at the depot, 103 W. Center Ave., Mooresville, with added actions to increase everyone’s safety. There will be no increase in price this year. Dates for some of these camps have changed.
Three of the youth camps will be virtual. These sessions are 90 minutes per day for five days. The price per week is reduced. One new youth camp has been added.
Three teen workshops will be virtual. These sessions are 90 minutes per day for five days. The price per week is reduced. One new teen camp has been added.
In the newly renovated classroom and gallery, precautions and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
The galleries website containing the registration links for the upcoming summer art camps and workshops has been updated as well as the payment page.
For additional information about these youth and teen workshops, including ages, cost, times, and more, visit www.mooresvillearts.org or call Mooresville Arts at 704-663-6661.