A 44-year-old Taylorsville man died in a crash Monday on N.C. 16 in Alexander County Monday.
Herman Lee Gross was pronounced dead at the scene while two others, 31-year-old Beulah Gambill Coley of Taylorsville and her 5-year-old daughter, were seriously injured.
Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger of the North Carolina Highway Patrol said Gross was operating a 2000 Honda Accord, traveling north on N.C. 16 near Terrace Lawn Court. Swagger said the Honda ran off the road to the right and Gross over-corrected and the car crossed the center line. He said the Honda collided head-on with a southbound 2017 Nissan Rogue.
The Rogue was driven by Coley.
Coley and her daughter were airlifted to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with serious but non-life threatening injuries, Swagger said.
All of those involved were wearing seat belts, he said.
The road was closed for about two hours.