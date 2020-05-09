The Town of Mooresville has provided plans for Phase 1 of the reopening plan.
Each facility has a separate plan with regard to appropriate protective equipment and cleaning routines to ensure the facility is reopened as safely as possible with appropriate risk mitigation measures in place.
Phase I will begin Monday, unless otherwise noted.
Facilities» Town Hall — Currently closed to the public will reopen with limited public access. Utility billing will be open. In-person staff meetings are discouraged.
» Fire stations — Currently closed to the public and will remain closed.
» Police station — Currently closed to the public but will reopen with limited public access.
» Public Services Administration — Currently closed to the public but will reopen with limited public access and in-person staff meetings are discouraged.
» Public Library — Currently closed to the public but starting May 18 there will be limited public access Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Public computer reservation and use will be offered. Library shelves and meeting rooms will remain closed. Non-contact checkout services will continue and is recommended for high-risk users. Programming and events are cancelled.
» Outdoor parks and facilities — Currently facilities are open to the public but the restrooms are closed as are playgrounds. The skate park and pool are closed and field reservations and programming and events are cancelled. Under Phase 1, the restrooms will open but no other changes will take place.
» Mooresville Golf Club — Phase 1 started Saturday with the golf club open to the public, the pro shop reopened and carts allowed. Family or household members can ride in the same cart; all others will be single rider carts. Programming and events are still cancelled.
» Indoor recreation facilities — Will remain closed to the public with programming and events cancelled.
» Charles Mack Citizen Center — Will remain closed to the public with events and reservations cancelled.
The town is recommending facilities consider flushing their plumbing systems prior to allowing customers or employees inside.
“As businesses begin to reopen, the town wants your customers and employees to come back to fresh, clean water at your facility,” said Allison Kraft, public utilities director. “There are some easy steps you can take to ensure that happens.”
When water sits in a building where there is little to no activity for a long period of time, it becomes stagnant without people using faucets, toilets or other items. This can lead to bacteria growth in plumbing and an unpleasant taste or odors.
By running faucets (both hot and cold water) for a period of time, businesses can ensure that the water in their facility is the freshly treated water coming from the town’s distribution system.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has detailed information on reactivating plumbing systems after dormant conditions on its website: https://www.cdc.gov/.
For questions about water and wastewater utility service, contact the town at 704-663-3800.
Town board meetings
The Mooresville Town Board of Commissioners will hold special meetings to review the proposed budget for 2020-21. Those meetings, which will be held electronically, will take place Wednesday and Thursday beginning at 5 p.m. each day. To view the meetings, visit mooresvillenc.gov/live.