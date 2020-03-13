The Town of Mooresville is continuing to take precautionary measures to keep both its employees and residents safe and healthy. This includes following guidelines about COVID-19 (coronavirus) from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, which currently advises against gatherings and events that may feature large crowds.
After careful consideration, the Town has determined that it will postpone or cancel all Town-led Mooresville Public Library and Parks & Recreation activities, as well as non-essential Town events, until approximately April 30.
These events include, but are not limited to, the Community Reads Kick-Off on March 16, the Easter Eggstravaganza on April 4, and the Liberty Park Grand Re-Opening on April 18. Check the website (www.mooresvillenc.gov) and Town social media accounts for cancellation notices before planning to attend any previously scheduled event.
The Town has postponed the Mooresville Police and Mooresville Fire-Rescue Citizens academies. Afterschool childcare provided by the Parks & Recreation Department will continue for now but will be re-evaluated based upon future decisions made by local school districts.