Town of Mooresville facilities will remain closed and events will be canceled until at least April 29, consistent with the Governor’s Executive Order issued Friday. This includes town hall, public services administration, all indoor recreational facilities, the Charles Mack Citizen Center, and the library.
Currently, town outdoor recreation facilities will remain open, but the public should be advised that bathrooms will be closed and playground equipment is not disinfected. All citizens are urged to use caution, especially when using our outdoor recreational amenities, to observe social distancing guidelines, maintain six feet of separation from others, and not congregate in groups.