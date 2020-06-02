The N.C. Transportation Museum has reopened to the public with a new outdoor only self-guided tour, the “Transportation Trail.” This walking tour and other new procedures will be in place to help ensure the safety of staff and visitors.
These include:
Outdoor only self-guided tour featuring a one-way directional path through the museum grounds.
Online/no contact ticket purchase.
Drive-up booth ticket purchase for those who do not buy in advance.
Hand sanitizer stations and increased frequency of cleaning high touch public areas and restrooms.
Protective barriers at ticket sales and information desks.
The gift shop will be open with limited capacity.
Areas that remain closed include:
All exhibit buildings will be closed.
Children’s play area
Picnic shelters
Train and turntable rides will not be offered at this time.
“Transportation Trail” self-guided tours are offered at a reduced rate of $3 per person, all ages three and up. Children age two and younger are free. Sales tax and ticket fees apply. Visit www.nctrans.org for secure online purchase through Etix. Tickets are currently on sale.
Visitors are encouraged to follow the “Three Ws” as outlined by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services — WEAR a cloth face covering; WAIT in line at least six feet away from others; and WASH hands frequently or use hand sanitizer. If you are experiencing symptoms of illness, you are asked to postpone your visit.
Keep up to date with the museum’s plans by visiting www.nctrans.org or following them on social media.
The museum, located in historic Spencer Shops, the former Southern Railway steam locomotive repair facility, is located just five minutes off I-85 at Exit 79 in Spencer. It is home to the largest remaining operational roundhouse in North America and numerous structures that represent what was once Southern Railway’s largest steam locomotive repair facility in the southeast. The museum is part of the Division of Historic Sites and the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.