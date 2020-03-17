Serving in dual roles wound up serving well for one area coach.
Mooresville High School’s Shaun Bock was deemed, in votes cast by his peers, as the girls and boys Swimming Coach of the Year.
Bock was instrumental in leading both bands of Blue Devils during the winter season. He was the only member of the I-Meck as either an administrator or athlete to pair such singled-out distinction.
As it turned out, the recognition gathered in by Bock was the only such postseason attention received by any member of Mooresville’s swimming program. None of the Blue Devils participants, girls or boys, were selected for all-league honors.
Such was not the case, however, for only other Iredell County-based program included in the I-Meck’s coverage area. An ample number of swimmers from the girls and boys teams representing Lake Norman appear on the honor roll.
From the Wildcats girls program, named for all-conference inclusion are: Hanani Dona, Maddie Huecker, Emma Stolberg, Macyn Garlick, Helena Bardsley, Madelyn Sursi and Isabella Anton.
From the Wildcats boys team, all-conference inclusion features: Ryan Yeh, Nicholas Friedman, Preston Mason, Carter Mathiason, Samuel Lucktong, Jake Lanois and Nathan Claborn.
Official announcement of the all-conference honors in swimming was released by I-Meck Executive Athletic Secretary Masanori Toguchi Jr.