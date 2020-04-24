With the spread of COVID-19 throughout the world, two young Mooresville missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Landon Johnson and Jacob Lawrence, have returned home early from their two-year missions in Brazil and California.
Johnson, who was serving in Brazil, said, “I was supposed to return at the beginning of July 2020, but my mission came to a grinding half because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It seemed like it came out of nowhere, and suddenly, I was on my way home to the U.S.”
Traveling home for Johnson was bittersweet as he was excited to be back with his family but sad to leave behind a new Brazilian family, with no way to say goodbye.
He said, “After 12 hours in a van, sleeping three days in a hammock, a bus ride and five flights later, I arrived home to my parents. It was an eerie feeling walking through LAX and only see 200 people. As we entered U.S. airspace, I stood up to start the national anthem. We were all missionaries on the plane, and all 300-plus started singing the national anthem and waving American flags. It was a moment I’ll never forget.”
Johnson served in the states of Espirito Santo and Bahia in Brazil for nearly two years as he left in July 2018. He enjoyed his time serving the people in Brazil and learned a lot about how the world works.
“I’ve realized how much of a blessing it is to be born and raised in the peaceful, clean and blessed environment of our nation. Some of the most valuable lessons I learned were taught to me by people with no formal education, no bed to sleep on, and no shoes on their feet. Even so, they would still give us a hot plate of food or even the shirt off their backs if they had one. I loved the people there and learned to be more humble and grateful for the things I have. I also learned more than that when we’re in the service of our fellow beings, we’re in the service of God, and I’m so grateful for the time I had in Brazil.”
Johnson is a 2017 graduate of Lake Norman High School and plans to continue his college education at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah in the fall of 2020.
Lawrence, 20, of Mooresville, returned home March 19 after completely a nearly two-year, full time mission in San Jose, Calif. He began his mission on May 1, 2018 in the Missionary Training Center in Mexico City, Mexico where he went through six weeks of intensive Spanish language training before beginning his service in San Jose.
Once in California, Lawrence taught the gospel of Jesus Christ in the Spanish language and performed service in several communities throughout the San Jose area. As a missionary, he had the opportunity to work with other young men and women from all over the world in sharing their faith with people from a blend of cultures, helping them come closer to God.
Lawrence said he is glad he served because he learned to really care about and take time for people.
He graduated from Lake Norman High School in 2017.