For Mooresville Arts, the show did go on.
However, this year’s 42nd annual Mooresville Virtual SpringFest Judged Show and Competition had a different flavor with it being totally online. But that didn’t hinder the competition as this year’s show featured 46 local artists submitting their artwork for a total of 87 entries in this year’s show.
The judge for the show was Debora Koo, local artist and educator. Koo, an oil painter, is a member of the visual arts faculty at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College in Salisbury. She attended Smith College and received a Bachelor’s degree in studio art and a Masters in fine arts from Ewha Woman’s University in Seoul, Korea.
Koo shared that she was grateful for the chance to participate in the event.
“Thanks you so much for the wonderful opportunity and honor to judge the Mooresville Arts 42nd (annual) Virtual Springfest 2020 Show,” Koo said. “I am happy that even during these difficult times with the COVID-19 situation, the response from Mooresville Arts and local artists to continue the show virtually and support and display enthusiasm and hope for the arts is extremely encouraging. I hope that this will only give artists and art supporters the confidence to keep practicing the arts no matter the circumstances.”
Artists were allowed to submit two entries via the Mooresville Arts website. According to the show prospectus, categories could include oil or acrylic polymer or other two dimensional paint on canvas, wood or other panels, watercolor, two-dimensional works including pencil, pastel, pen and ink, collage, print, mixed media, etc., and three-dimensional works.
“This was a difficult show to judge, and I was impressed by the variety, skills and creativity of all the work submitted,” Koo noted. “I tried my best to consider the different genres, styles, concepts and work put into each work of art. While it was challenging to judge, I enjoyed each work. Thank you for this this chance to take part in this show!” she continued.
Earning the Best of Show award for the annual competition was Natalia Leigh of Kannapolis for her charcoal work entitled, “A Day Before Tomorrow.”
When asked to share her thoughts about receiving this award, Leigh shared, “Displaying my art in competition helps me to be better at what I compose…and winning one helps me in my direction of ideas and what next to draw or paint. All of my work is original and from what I see and feel.”
Additional artists claiming awards during the SpringFest art show are:
In the painting category, first place was awarded to Anne Harkness of Mooresville, for her oil work named, “Brooklyn Bridge”; second place went to Larisa Kamp of Mooresville for her acrylic painting entitled “Chewie and Penny”; third place went to Julia Lawing of Concord for her oil work named “Croquet at the Club”; and two honorable mentions were awarded to Alex McCall of Davidson for the oil painting named, “Murica”; and to Jayne Braxton of Cornelius for the acrylic artwork named “Sunflowers II.”
In the watercolor category, Sharron Burns of Mint Hill earned first place for her work entitled “Autumn Abundance”; Kae Wright of Lincolnton won second place for her painting named “Facing the Sun”; and Rebecca McDuffie of Charlotte received third place for her artwork named “Trevi Foundatin, Rome” and two honorable mentions were awarded to Elizabeth Taft of Concord for her work entitled “Eating Cotton Candy” and to Karen Ahuja of Mint Hill for her piece name “Orchids for Sale.”
In the 2D category, Sandy Thibeault of Mooresville earned first place for her egg tempera work named “Aye”; Malia Bryngelson of Locust won second place for her pastel artwork entitled “Sheltered”; and Leena Rosentreter of Mooresville received third place for her graphite and colored pencils titled “Teapot and Lemons”; and two honorable mentions were awarded in this category to Judy Morrow of Mooresville for her graphite artwork named “Chin Up”; and Brenda Pokorny of Mooresville for her glass mosaic work entitled “Gratitude Mandala.”
In the 3D category, Judy Riley of Mooresville earned first place for her clay artwork entitled “Wavy Gravy”; and Sandra Eaton of Mooresville was awarded second prize for her clay and canvas work of art entitled “Rainforest Jug.”
Those earning first place awards in each of the categories also shared their thoughts concerning receiving these awards.
Harkness shared, “this year the 42nd Annual SpringFest Show looked like it might get canceled due to the virus. But thanks to the creative team at Mooresville Arts, the show became their first virtual show. I was thrilled to have some sense of normalcy by having this show go on as planned with a few new adjustments.”
“It was an honor to have been chosen to win the oil and acrylic category,” said Harkness. “Each judge shares their personal favorites with the audience. Another judge might choose differently, but I was thrilled to have been one of her first choices. It’s like saying, if I could have anything I want I’d choose this one.”
Burns said, “Winning any award from Mooresville Arts is an honor since the quality of art submitted to their art shows is amazing. Mooresville Arts and SpringFest committee did a very professional job changing the venue to a digital format at the last minute.”
Thibeault noted that “Mooresville Arts is a wonderful local arts group that continues to grow. It offers lots of creative opportunities to those who enjoy the arts either as an artist or arts enthusiast. I mostly work in the ancient medium of egg tempera and often use 23k gold/palladium leaf in my paintings.
“‘Aye,’ the painting that was given a first place award in the 2D category, is my interpretation of an 18th century lover’s eye painting. Women would wear a painting of a single eye to keep a special individual near but anonymous to everyone else. While my interpretation is a bit more elaborate in scale, the 18th century pins would be smaller and often embellished with pearls and jewels.”
“While some may puzzle out who my Aye belongs to,” Thibeault said, “I will never tell.”
Riley shared that “The Mooresville Springfest Art Show was planned to be the first show held in the newly renovated gallery space. Delaying the grand opening must have been a real disappointment for those responsible. I admire Mooresville Art Gallery for quickly pivoting and successfully pulling off a virtual art exhibit. The online application worked very smoothly and the quality of the entries is impressive.
“Being among the winners is a first for me and I feel inspired to continue experimenting with clay,” continued Riley, “I’ve been learning various methods of pottery for only two years. During the stay at home order, I am missing the inspiration and tips I gain from working among a community of potters. I hope more 3D artists will enter Mooresville’s next show whether it’s virtual or held in the new gallery.”
Jessica DeHart, president of Mooresville Arts, noted thanks to the “volunteers for their help and energy in executing this show. While most of our programs have been postponed or put on hold, we were excited to still be able to host this show for the artists and for the community.”
The online exhibit can be viewed at https://mooresvillearts.org/springfest-a-h. All are encouraged to view the exhibit.
“We would like to encourage everyone to view the online exhibit and consider supporting the local artists,” shared DeHart. All proceeds from art sales from this show go to the artists.
Thanks were also expressed to this year’s show sponsor — SpeakAbility, Lake Norman Realty, Inc. and Four Corners Framing and Gallery.
“Your continuous support of our organization is very much appreciated,” she said.