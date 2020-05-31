Visit Lake Norman is launching a Partnership Opportunity Resource Tool (PORT) extranet system for local restaurants. Local area restaurants will have a new convenient portal access to update account information, website listing description that displays on the VLN restaurant webpage, update amenities, post special offers as well as upload photos.
“We are constantly exploring how to better serve our hotels and restaurants, and this will be a vital complimentary marketing resource for our restaurants especially in these unprecedented times”, said Sally Ashworth, executive director of VLN.
PORT will allow restaurants to make real-time updates to their website listing descriptions, hours of operation, amenity offerings, contacts and special offers.
Considering the fluidity during the pandemic, VLN has been calling all restaurants in Cornelius, Davidson and Huntersville to have the most up-to-date information. PORT is a medium for the restaurants to own and manage their content information as well as provide enhanced efficiency to ensure that VLN has the most updated restaurant information for residents and visitors.