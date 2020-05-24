Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR MINOR FLOODING IN POOR DRAINAGE AREAS FOR... SOUTHERN IREDELL COUNTY IN THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA... ROWAN COUNTY IN THE PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 130 AM EDT. * AT 1017 PM EDT, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED RUNOFF FROM EARLIER HEAVY RAIN CAUSING MINOR FLOODING. OVERFLOWING POOR DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. PLEASE STAY OFF FLOODED ROADWAYS AND DO NOT DRIVE UNLESS NECESSARY. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... SALISBURY, STATESVILLE, MOORESVILLE, CHINA GROVE, SPENCER, LANDIS, ENOCHVILLE, GRANITE QUARRY, ROCKWELL AND TROUTMAN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. ONLY WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE REPORT FLOODWATERS OR LANDSLIDES FLOWING OVER ROADS OR THREATENING PROPERTY TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL-FREE, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, BY POSTING ON OUR FACEBOOK PAGE, OR VIA TWITTER USING HASHTAG NWSGSP. YOUR MESSAGE SHOULD DESCRIBE THE EVENT AND THE SPECIFIC LOCATION WHERE IT OCCURRED, INCLUDING ROADWAYS, NEARBY CROSS STREETS, STREAM NAMES, AND OTHER LANDMARKS. &&