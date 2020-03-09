construction road generic
The toll lane area of I-77 continues to undergo construction. At this point that is happening primarily in the overnight hours.

Where will the lane closures be in the coming week? We take a look:

I-77 Northbound

Expect rolling lane closures between Exit 11 in Charlotte and mile-marker 37 in Mooresville as follows:

Monday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Wednesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Thursday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Expect lane closures between Exit 25 in Huntersville and Exit 28 in Cornelius as follows:

Wednesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. (one lane closed)

Expect lane closures between Exit 35 and Exit 42 in Mooresville as follows:

Friday from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. (one lane closed)

I-77 Southbound

Expect rolling lane closures between mile-marker 37 in Mooresville and Exit 11 in Charlotte as follows:

Monday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Wednesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Thursday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Expect lane closures between Exit 35 and Exit 33 in Mooresville as follows:

Wednesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. (one lane closed)

Expect lane closures between Exit 30 in Davidson and Exit 28 in Cornelius as follows:

Wednesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. (one lane closed)

