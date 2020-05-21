Dr. Princess Thomas Williams and Dr. Rosiane Roeder are offering a new suite of women’s services to Statesville and the surrounding areas. The two surgeons are collaborating in order to provide comprehensive breast cancer surgical care, including immediate breast reconstruction after mastectomy for their patients.
Williams is a Yale fellowship trained board certified breast surgical oncologist with Breast Care Specialists of Carolina headquartered in Mooresville. She focuses on a lasting, caring relationship with her patients.
Roeder is a double board certified Plastic & Reconstruction Surgeon with Piedmont Plastic Surgery and Dermatology (PPSD), providing personalized and holistic care to all her patients. Roeder works out of PPSD’s Hickory office.
“Breast reconstruction is about making the patient proud of their cancer survival journey. Some patients opt to reconstruct the breast with breast implants, others with their own body tissue (like flaps or fat graft), and others choose to go flat. Whichever method the patient chooses, I am all in and here to help them through what can be a scary time. In my experience, patients emerge even more fierce from the experience.,” Roeder said.
“One of the greatest honors that has been bestowed upon me is the trust that my patients have in me, and I am truly privileged to have been given the opportunity to transform breast cancer survivors to thrivers,” Williams said.
Roeder can be reached through her Piedmont Plastic Surgery and Dermatology office at 828-325-9849. For more information, visit www.ppsd.com.
Williams can be reached through her Breast Care Specialists of Carolina office at 704-769-3800 or scheduling online at www.bcscarolina.com.
Both physicians provide telemedicine consults in addition to in-person consultation.