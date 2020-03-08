The line throughout the day Wednesday snaked around the Clutch Coffee Bar, sometimes 20 to 30 cars deep.
But none of those sitting in line seemed to mind the wait for their cup of coffee. They waited patiently because they knew the money they were spending was going to a good cause and to remember a young man who died serving his community.
On Wednesday, that young man, Mooresville Police Officer Jordan Sheldon, would have been 33 but his life was cut short May 4, 2019. He was shot while conducting a traffic stop.
The fundraiser at both Clutch locations Wednesday celebrated Sheldon’s legacy and brought in nearly $10,000 for a foundation to honor Sheldon’s role as a K-9 handler and his desire to connect police officers with the community.
Darren Spicer, co-owner of Clutch, described the response to the Wednesday fundraiser as “incredible.”
He said this fundraiser, like one Clutch hosted in the wake of Sheldon’s death last year, shows the spirit of Mooresville, and the turnout is accomplishing Sheldon’s goal of connecting the community with the police department.
“It shows how strong and tight-knit Mooresville is,” Spicer said.
The first fundraiser brought in more than $8,000, and led to the forming of Sheldon’s K9s, a non-profit with a mission of providing financial support for the canine unit.
Thanks to the folks who sat or stood in line to buy coffee Wednesday, the donation total reached $9,817, Spicer said.
He said he believes folks came out because they want to remember Sheldon. “People want to be a part of something good, and see something good come out of this,” he said.
Spicer said one of the more-heartwarming moments came when 11 MPD police cars came to Clutch as a group.
Sarah West, president of Sheldon’s K9s said the event carries the work Sheldon wanted to do in the community and the funds raised will help the ongoing effort to support the K-9 unit.
“We are so grateful for everyone’s support,” she said. “Thank you to Clutch Coffee Bar for all you do and to every person that supported Officer Jordan Sheldon’s birthday fundraiser. Your impact continues to give us the opportunity to carry on Officer Sheldon’s legacy.”
Spicer said the response solidified the idea that he and co-owner, John Anderson, espoused from the time they opened their business two years ago.
“We at Clutch pride ourselves on bring an integral part of the community and have a responsibility for good,” he said.