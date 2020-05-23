Three scholarships were awarded to area youth for their winning artwork submitted to the Mooresville Arts 16th annual youth art show competition.
Open to all students in grades K-12, there were 114 entries submitted in this year’s event.
Scholarship winners were Isabella Hamby, a student at Statesville Christian Academy, and Ella Napiervowski, who is a student at the Community School of Davidson.
Hamby earned both the first place $500 scholarship sponsored by PeopleSuite Talent Solutions, and the third place $100 scholarship, sponsored by Rocky Mt. Music Co., for her charcoal, graphite and acrylic work “True Hope Out of Chaos.”
Napiervowski was awarded the second place $250 scholarship sponsored by Mooresville Arts for her acrylic work “Watching.”
The annual show was held in March; however due to COVID-19, the reception for the March show was canceled followed by the gallery closing.