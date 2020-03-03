3-1 mhs atw.jpg
LARRY SULLIVAN/MOORESVILLE TRIBUNE

A year after capturing the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class individual championship crown in the 138-pound weight class, Mooresville’s Isaac Shaw snared the same title at the 152-pound division during his senior stay in the state championship affair. Emerging as a two-time gold medalist to also complete a 20-0 season slowed at the start by an injury also enabled Shaw —becoming the second member of his immediate family to boast of multiple state solo weight class titles — to pin down the school’s athlete of the week honors. Making the personalized plaque presentation is MHS Athletic Department Secretary Leslie Byers on behalf of yearlong program sponsor Randy Marion Automotive.

