Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...FOR THE FROST ADVISORY, TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 36 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. FOR THE FREEZE WATCH, SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 31 POSSIBLE. * WHERE...ALEXANDER, IREDELL, DAVIE, GREATER CALDWELL, GREATER BURKE AND EASTERN MCDOWELL COUNTIES. * WHEN...FOR THE FROST ADVISORY, FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY. FOR THE FREEZE WATCH, FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS COULD KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&