Iredell County coronavirus numbers remain unchanged from those reported Wednesday afternoon.
Of the 164 cases reported as of Thursday morning, 94 are estimated to have recovered, 58 are isolated at home and six are hospitalized. Six deaths have been reported in Iredell.
North Carolina reported a 691 increase of COVID-19 cases Thursday morning with a total of 16,507 cases in 99 of the 100 counties in the state. There were 15,816 cases Wednesday.
The statewide coronavirus-related death total is 615 as of Thursday morning. It was 597 Wednesday.
North Carolina has completed 219,268 tests, officials reported. There are 507 people currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19, a decrease from 521 on Wednesday.
Among neighboring counties, as of Thursday morning’s report, Mecklenburg leads the state with 2,320 cases. It has 62 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 362 cases and 18 reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 507 cases and 25 deaths.
Catawba has 90 cases and two deaths. Davie has 40 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 44 cases. Yadkin has 80 cases and one death. Wilkes has 277 cases and one death. Alexander has 15 cases.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports cases in each ZIP code. The ZIP codes for Iredell County are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660, 28689, 27013, 28166, 28677, 28625, 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125..
In 27020, there are 11 cases. In 27028, there are 24 cases. In 27055, there are 36 cases. In 28678, there is one case. In 28634, there are five cases. In 28660, there are four cases. In 28636, there are two cases.
In 28689, there are four cases. In 27013, there are 10 cases. In 28166, there are four cases. In 28677, there are 37 cases and two deaths. In 28625, there are 29 cases.
In 28036, there are 16 cases and one death. In 28115, there are 40 cases and two deaths. In 28117, there are 42 cases and one death. In 28125, there are three cases.
The cumulative number may differ from the county’s numbers as the county has a different test confirmation process than the state. Some ZIP codes also encompass counties other than Iredell.