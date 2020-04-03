In this March 20, 2018, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban works with defensive backs during drills at the NCAA college football team's spring practice in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Saban doesn’t believe extending preseason camp for college football teams around the country is necessarily the best way to get them ready for the season. Saban said Thursday, April 2, 2020, that he'd prefer some “teaching sessions on the field” over the summer to prepare for camp, even if it is in shorts and T-shirts. The coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of spring sports, including football practices, across the nation. (Vasha Hunt/AL.com via AP, File)