January 11, 1998 - April 21, 2020 Benjamin Strickler Adams III, of Auburn, Ala., and formerly of Mooresville, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home. He was 22. He was called "Bo" by his family and friends, and they loved him dearly. From the moment he could first stand alone -- and as long as his mother was willing to dig up worms for his bait -- Bo's passion was fishing. He adored fishing, in streams, rivers, lakes and oceans. He loved being outdoors. Bo enjoyed hiking and camping, and was skilled in snowboarding and skateboarding. He also taught himself to play the guitar and recently had become passionate about woodworking. Born Jan. 11, 1998, in Melbourne, Fla., Bo was the son of Hollis Mussler and Ben S. Adams Jr. After his family moved to Mooresville, he and his sister, Hollis McKay Adams, began attending the Community School of Davidson, in nearby Davidson. He was an excellent student, especially in math. As a young boy, Bo played basketball and football. In high school he lettered as a member of the varsity golf team. He was also active in Boy Scout Troop 171. He particularly valued his experience at the Boy Scout Camp Philmont, spending 10 days hiking while covering 110 miles, and he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. After graduating from CSD, he completed two years at North Carolina State University in Raleigh. Growing up, he worked at Wendy's, Best Buy, Corporate Property Group and Waterside Docks and Piers. He was currently employed by Thermo Fisher Scientific in Auburn, Ala., as a machine operator on a line making a component for COVID-19 test kits. Bo was living in Alabama, establishing residency so he could attend Auburn University to complete his degree. Over the last years of his life, Bo battled depression and dependency on alcohol and Xanax, yet remained strong in his desire to leave the world a better place. His life and accidental and untimely death are not defined by his addiction, but by his steadfast love and sense of humor. In addition to his parents and sister, all of Mooresville, Bo is survived by his grandmothers, Nell Holmes Mussler of Melbourne Beach, Fla., and Connie McKay Adams of Oak Ridge, Tenn. Survivors also include his aunts, uncles and cousins, Nell Gray and Mike Herring and their children, Scott, Bobby, Nell and Molly, and Edward Jr. and Tammy Mussler and their children, A.J., Trey and Addie, all of Florida; Beth Adams and David Scott and their children, Andrew and Karin, all of Nashville, Tenn., and Nancy Adams and Scott Linn and their children, Klara and Jackson, all of Oak Ridge. A virtual memorial service was held Friday, April 24, at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church in Mooresville. The Rev. Gregory McIntyre officiated. A more formal memorial service will be held at a later date when family and friends can be together. The family requests that any memorials be in the form of gifts to the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation, P.O. Box 11838, Charlotte, NC 28220. Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home www.jeffcoattrant.com
