March 27, 1942 - March 25, 2020 Starla Faye Adams, 77, of Mooresville, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family. She was born March 27, 1942, in Dothan, Ala., to the late Maxwell Huey and Mamie Loraine Jeffries. Starla was a retired insurance broker of many years for Blue Cross Blue Shield D.C. She was an avid lover of books, Animal Planet, and above all, her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Adams. She is survived by two sons, John and Ty Adams; daughter-in-law, Tami Adams; brother, William Jeffries; two grandchildren, Amanda and Brian Adams; niece, Lisa Jeffries; aunt, Jo Ann Dasinger; and many cousins. A private celebration of her life will be held for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 202 Williamson Rd., Mooresville, NC 28117. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home www.cavin-cook.com

