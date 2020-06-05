Mr. James Nolan Allman, 92, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at The Citadel Mooresville. A graveside service is scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, June 6, at Carolina Memorial Park. The Rev. James S. Smith will officiate. Interment will follow. Mr. Allman was born May 6, 1928, in Cabarrus County. He was a son of the late Boyce Allman Sr. and Vera Sides Allman. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, an avid hunter and fisherman. Mr. Allman worked as a supervisor for Cannon Mills, Plant #6. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Lois Beatrice Pressley Allman; brother, Boyce Allman Jr.; and niece, Vicky Sawyer. Mr. Allman is survived by two nieces, Barbara Kaye Bumgardner and Diane Adcock; and nephews, Kim and Derk Allman. Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. The family would like to give special thanks to The Citadel (formerly Genesis HealthCare) at Mooresville, and especially to his nurse, Christina and Kathy Mills, PA. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com

