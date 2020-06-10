March 16, 1954 - June 7, 2020 Michael "Mike" Altiere, 66, of Davidson, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his residence. He was born March 16, 1954, in Elkins, W.Va., to the late Thomas and Evelyn Leake Altiere. Mr. Altiere was a 1972 graduate of Windham High School in Windham, Ohio and attended Kent State University. He was retired from Williams Companies. He enjoyed scuba diving, flying, boating, and playing tennis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Jim and Donnie Altiere. He is survived by his wife, Patricia "Gail" Fletcher; sisters, Mary Basso (Jim), Linda Wilkie (Dan); brothers, Richard Altiere (Barb), Robert "Butch" Altiere (Terri); 14 nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Greg Taylor. Services will be held in Ohio at a later date. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com
