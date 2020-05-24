October 4, 1947 - May 20, 2020 Eddie Wayne Baker, 72, of Concord, passed away peacefully at his home, Wednesday May 20, 2020. Eddie was born in Mecklenburg County, Oct. 4, 1947, to the late Howard Herman Baker Sr. and the late Alice Hager Baker. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Howard Herman Baker Jr., commonly known as "Junior"; his aunt "Skeetie" Overcash, Polly Robins and uncle, Clyde Robbins. Eddie leaves behind his loving wife, Jo Ann; daughters, Amy and husband, Michael Kleiber, of Mooresville and Andrea Baker, of Hudson; step daughter, Katti Shores, of Rockwell; beloved sister-in-law and caretaker, Mary Jane Cochran; brother, David Joseph and wife, Laura Baker, of Cornelius; sister, Betty Baker and husband, Clark Howard, of Huntersville; grandchildren, Kasey Jordan Kleiber, William Harrison Kleiber, Andrew Keith Hoyle and Samantha Grace Connor; lifetime friend, Blake Hyde, of Cornelius and friends, Robert and Linda Leonard, of Concord. Eddie graduated from North Mecklenburg High School in 1965. He worked for Charlotte Mecklenburg school system for many years. Eddie and his father were the founding members of the North Mecklenburg Rescue Squad in 1969, and Baker Well Drilling. He was a proud member of Williams 0176 Ancient Free & Accepted Masons in Cornelius, and a member of Oasis Shriners. Eddie eventually retired from the Charlotte Mecklenburg School System. You would see Eddie tinkering around always in his bib overalls. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him, especially his fury companions, Daza and Coco. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. A special thanks to his nurse, Annette with Hospice of Cabarrus County, for her compassion and care during his recent illness and to Mary for her continued care for Eddie over the last seven years. cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com
