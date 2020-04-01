July 28, 1934 - March 30, 2020 Nancy Evelyn St. Clair Baker, 85, of Mooresville, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at The Citadel at Mooresville. She was born July 28, 1934, in Taylorsville, to the late Ed and Bertie Milam St. Clair. Mrs. Baker was a member of Mooresville Church of God. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul N. Baker Sr. She is survived by her sons, Paul N. Baker Jr. and his wife, Rene, Jeffrey Baker and his wife, Margaret; sister, Betty Ervin; brother, Larry St. Clair; and grandchildren, Andrew and wife, Sarah, Alex, and Megan Baker. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, April 2, at Glenwood Memorial Park with the Rev. John Miles officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home www.cavin-cook.com

