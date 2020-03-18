November 11, 1990 - March 14, 2020 Heather Smith Barker, 29, of Sherrills Ford, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was born Nov. 11, 1990, in Winston-Salem, to Jeffrey and Carol "Sue" Rosenbalm Smith. Heather was a 2009 graduate of West Lincoln High School. She was a loving person and had a beautiful heart. Everyone loved her southern accent. She was preceded in death by her brother, Justin G. Smith; and maternal grandfather, Robert Rosenbalm. In addition to her parents, Jeffrey and Sue, she is survived by her husband, Benjamin Barker; sister, Christina Smith; maternal grandmother, Joyce Rosenbalm; paternal grandparents, Leroy and Carlene Smith; and her furry friends, Charlee and Max. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 19, from 5 to 7 p.m., with a service following at 7 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the LifeShare Carolinas, 5000 D Airport Center Pkwy., Charlotte, NC 28208. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving Heather's family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.

Service information

Mar 19
Receiving Friends
Thursday, March 19, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 E. Plaza Drive
Mooresville, NC 28115
Mar 19
Memorial Service
Thursday, March 19, 2020
7:00PM-7:45PM
Cavin-Cook Chapel
494 E. Plaza Dr.
Mooresville, NC 28115
