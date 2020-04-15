January 11, 1980 - April 9, 2020 Caroline Ruth Cole Beason passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the age of 40. She was born in Raleigh, Jan. 11, 1980, but the Charlotte area was her home. She grew up in Mint Hill and graduated with honors from UNC-Charlotte with a degree in Business Finance. She settled in Huntersville and worked for over 20 years as a paralegal at the Lancaster, Trotter & Poe real estate firm in South Charlotte. Caroline loved to laugh, to sing and dance, especially to country music, and to travel. Her family and friends were the focus of everything she did. She loved with her whole heart and would risk everything for it. She enjoyed making others feel good and had a successful second career as a Mary Kay sales director. Caroline leaves behind her dad, Norman Frederick "Freddie" Cole of Sunset Beach; her mom, Sherry Lynn Klepfer and stepdad, Walter Frank Klepfer of Mooresville; and her sister, Christina Lynn Cole of Annapolis. A celebration of her life will be held as soon as conditions permit. Caroline loved dogs so the family requests that memorials be made to the Humane Society of Charlotte or the Lake Norman Vet & Spay/Neuter Clinic. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory www.cavin-cook.com
