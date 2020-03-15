Marie (Gerri) Belcher December 24, 1943 - March 10, 2020 Mrs. Marie (Gerri) Belcher, 76, of Denver, N.C., passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Carolina Caring Hospice House in Sherrills Ford. Marie was born in Ottawa, Canada, Dec. 24, 1943, the daughter of the late Albert and Donalda Prud'Homme. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Belcher was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Belcher; grandson, Nicholas Belcher; and two brothers. Mrs. Belcher is survived by her children, Jim Belcher and wife, Susie, of Stony Point, Cindy Twiford and husband, Jeff, of Denver, N.C., and Michelle Reid and husband, Skip, of Simpsonville, S.C.; grandchildren, Bailey Belcher Lallier and husband, Tyler, Casey Belcher, Joshua Belcher and fiancée, Erin Heckler, Ben Belcher, Joseph Twiford and wife, Emily, Michael Twiford and fiancée, Brielle Mattner, and Ethan and Erin Reid; two great-grandchildren, Merritt Twiford and Leland Twiford; and two sisters and two brothers in Canada. A celebration of Mrs. Belcher's life was held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 14, at The Good Samaritan Funeral Home, 3362 N Hwy. 16 in Denver, N.C. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Belcher's memory to Carolina Caring Hospice House, 7473 Sherrills Ford Rd., Sherrills Ford, NC 28673, would be deeply appreciated. The Good Samaritan Funeral Home 3362 N Hwy 16, Denver, NC 28037
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Ladies... Need a basic cut, a perm or a base color? Would you like a roller set & teasing? Call Libby Steele, 828-381-2121. A New Leaf Hair & Nail Salon, Hwy 127 N, Hickory
LAND Clearing, Grading & Stumping Large or Small Jobs. Hauling Rock/Dirt 704-682-0748 ~ Beth 704-682-0749 ~ John J & H Clearing & Grading
JOHN'S LAWN CARE Leaf Removal No Contracts....just quality lawn care for a reasonable price! Call 828-781-6595 today!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.