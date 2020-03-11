Belcher, Marie (Gerri)

DENVER, N.C. Mrs. Marie (Gerri) Belcher, 76, of Denver, N.C., passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Carolina Caring Hospice House in Sherrills Ford.
Marie was born in Ottawa, Canada, Dec. 24, 1943, the daughter of the late Albert and Donalda Prud’Homme. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Belcher was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Belcher; grandson, Nicholas Belcher; and two brothers.
Mrs. Belcher is survived by her children, Jim Belcher and wife, Susie, of Stony Point, Cindy Twiford and husband, Jeff, of Denver, N.C., and Michelle Reid and husband, Skip, of Simpsonville, S.C.; grandchildren, Bailey Belcher Lallier and husband, Tyler, Casey Belcher, Joshua Belcher and fiancée, Erin Heckler, Ben Belcher, Joseph Twiford and wife, Emily, Michael Twiford and fiancée, Brielle Mattner, and Ethan and Erin Reid; two great-grandchildren, Merritt Twiford and Leland Twiford; and two sisters and two brothers in Canada.
A celebration of Mrs. Belcher’s life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 14, at The Good Samaritan Funeral Home, 3362 N Hwy. 16 in Denver, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Belcher’s memory to Carolina Caring Hospice House, 7473 Sherrills Ford Rd., Sherrills Ford, NC 28673, would be deeply appreciated.
The Good Samaritan Funeral Home
3362 North Highway 16, Denver, NC 28037
704-483-2124
