June 30, 1936 - April 3, 2020 LeRoy Benson, 83, of Mooresville, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. He was born June 30, 1936, in Robbins, to the late Johnny and LuCrettie Enloe Benson. Mr. Benson was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy. He was a 1964 graduate of High Point College. He was a retired accountant from J.A. Jones Construction in Charlotte, after 33 years of service. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Mooresville; where he served as a deacon and sang in the choir. Mr. Benson loved gospel music, enjoyed being outside, reading, golfing, and fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, J.L. Benson Jr. and Harley Benson; and sister, Juanita Lassiter. Mr. Benson is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sharon Parker Benson; daughter, Lori Newby and husband, Ty; and his beloved granddaughters, Amanda and Erica Newby. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 9, at Glenwood Memorial Park, with the Rev. Eddie Hicks officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 150 S Church St., Mooresville, NC 28115. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory www.cavin-cook.com

To plant a tree in memory of LeRoy Benson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.