June 30, 1936 - April 3, 2020 LeRoy Benson, 83, of Mooresville, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. He was born June 30, 1936, in Robbins, to the late Johnny and LuCrettie Enloe Benson. Mr. Benson was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy. He was a 1964 graduate of High Point College. He was a retired accountant from J.A. Jones Construction in Charlotte, after 33 years of service. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Mooresville; where he served as a deacon and sang in the choir. Mr. Benson loved gospel music, enjoyed being outside, reading, golfing, and fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, J.L. Benson Jr. and Harley Benson; and sister, Juanita Lassiter. Mr. Benson is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sharon Parker Benson; daughter, Lori Newby and husband, Ty; and his beloved granddaughters, Amanda and Erica Newby. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 9, at Glenwood Memorial Park, with the Rev. Eddie Hicks officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 150 S Church St., Mooresville, NC 28115. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory www.cavin-cook.com
Breaking
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
PIEDMONT LAWN CARE Complete professional lawn care & landscaping clean ups, aerating, mulch, pruning, tree work, stump grinding. Free estimates Call 704-213-5559 C. J.
A Union Grove Tree Service 60 Ft Bucket Truck, Stump Grinding Complete Removal Round Overs - Trimming Firewood available Free Estimates -Fully Insured "In God We Trust" Jerry Ireland 704-539-4904 or Cell 704-500-6343
DAVID'S ROOFING SHINGLES, METAL, RUBBER ROOFING, TPO & PAINTING "Limited Lifetime Warranty for 30+ Year Shingles" All Types Remodeling Also!! Hail & Wind Damage Claims 32 Years Experience All Work Guaranteed Call David Gillespie 828-713-4154
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.