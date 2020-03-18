Cynthia Ann (Grillo) Blaney March 15, 2020 Cynthia Ann (Grillo) Blaney of Mooresville, and formerly of Marblehead, Mass., passed away peacefully Sunday, March 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Cynthia had many loves in life that included her family, love of cooking, wine, candy making, and crafting; just to name a few. She was a graduate of Marblehead High School's Class of 1966. She was very strong in her faith and completed her Master Teaching Certificate in Catholic Christian Doctrine. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Helen M. Grillo (Chartrand), both of Marblehead, Mass., as well as many aunts and uncles. She is survived by her loving husband of almost 52 years, Robert J. Blaney of Mooresville; her children, Andrea M. Ulutas and husband, Christopher, of Haverhill, Mass., Christine A. Bradley and her husband, Michael, of Mooresville, and Meredith J. Hamel and her husband, Gary, of Winchendon, Mass.; and her grandchildren, Abigail Bradley, Rose Hamel, Madison Bradley, and James Hamel. Services will be private at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Lymphatic Education and Research Network in her memory at Lymphatic Education & Research Foundation, 40 Graves Point Rd. Ste. D, Glen Cove, NY 11542, or at lymphaticnetwork.org. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Blaney family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
