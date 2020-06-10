December 9, 1942 - June 7, 2020 Michael Burton Bowlen, 77, of Mount Ulla, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his residence. He was born Dec. 9, 1942, in San Diego, Calif., to the late Gilmore and Luada Pritchett Bowlen. Mr. Bowlen was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy. He was a retired school teacher and a member of Christ Community Church in Mooresville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Heather McMillan. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Bonnie Stricker Bowlen; daughter, Tonja McMillan; stepchildren, Amy Gibbons, Rebecca Wheeler and H. Wayne Wheeler; sister, Sue Fenner; brothers, Norman Bowlen, Richard Bowlen and Bill Bowlen; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., today (Wednesday, June 10), at Glenwood Memorial Park, with Pastor David Teague officiating. For those who are unable to attend the graveside, you may go to the following link for the livestream: www.facebook.com/CavinCookFuneralHomeServices. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Community Church Mission Fund, 1745 Charlotte Hwy., Mooresville, NC 28115. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com
