Christine Freeze Brown, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was the loving wife of Ralph Courtney Brown Sr., for 65 years. She was born Nov. 9, 1935, in Rowan County, to loving parents, Woodrow Wilson Freeze Sr. and Mary Davis Freeze. During her early years, she graduated from Landis High School and later received her Commercial Certificate from Woman's College at University of North Carolina in Greensboro. She was a strong member of First Presbyterian Church and an organist at Forest Park Presbyterian Church for a number of years. She was also a proud member of the Statesville Chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood and served as the North Carolina State president from 1982 through 1983. Brown was an active community member in various places. She enjoyed spending time ranging from the North Carolina mountains, to the foothills and the Florida coast. She served on the Alumni Board of UNC-Greensboro for three years; the Grandfather Home for Children for seven years; and the board of Cannon Memorial Hospital. Christine had a full life filled with memories most can only dream about, including traveling the world with her husband and developing a scholarship fund for young business professionals. She loved the company of her bridge group and enjoyed golfing with her husband and friends even more. She is survived by her husband, Ralph Courtney Brown Sr.; and her children, Ralph Courtney Brown Jr. and wife, Kathy, Ellen Brown Meihaus and husband, Stan, and Wilson Jay Brown Sr. She also has four grandchildren, Cordia Matthew (Christian), Caroline Hofler Brown, Wilson Jay Brown Jr., and Lawson Brown; and two great-granddaughters, Stewart Ruby and Cora Matthews. She shared with us the special times, her infectious smile, and her caring heart. We will always hold and we will always remember the fond memories of our beloved wife, mother and grandmother close to our hearts, and her memory will live on forever. In our hearts, we will always have you. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 3:30 p.m., today (Sunday, May 3), at Oakwood Cemetery, with the Rev. Grant Sharp officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Children's Hope Alliance (Grandfather Home for Children), 158 Grandfather Home for Children, Banner Elk, NC 28604 or to the University of North Carolina at Greensboro - Scholarship Fund, 516 Stirling St., Greensboro, NC 27412. Condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
