March 6, 1961 - May 12, 2020 Catherine "Cathy" Colleen Campbell, 59, of Mooresville, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at her home. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, March 6, 1961, to Margaret Kimbrell Campbell and the late Robert J. Campbell. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by daughter, Jennifer Helms; sisters, Caron Campbell and Ann Folk; and brothers, Robert C. Campbell Jr. and Brian Campbell. Cathy is survived by her mother, Margaret; son, Robert Helms; brother, Scott Campbell (Tammy); grandchildren, Ashley Helms, Monica Whitman, Allison Willis; great-grandchildren, Audrey Helms and Addison Willis; nephews, Shawn Folk, Brandon and Ryan Campbell; and her loved fur babies, Augie, Hootch and Sasha. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Iredell County Humane Society, P.O. Box 3937, Mooresville, NC 28117. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory www.cavin-cook.com
