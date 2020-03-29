August 18, 1918 - March 27, 2020 James David "J.D." Chamberlain, 101, of Mooresville, died Friday, March 27, 2020. The former co-owner and publisher of the Mooresville Tribune, who also was an active and respected church and civic worker, moved to his eternal home in Heaven leaving a loving and grateful family, and numerous dear friends and colleagues, with many memories and stories to celebrate and cherish. A World War II Navy veteran, J.D. is survived by son, David Chamberlain (Donna); daughter, Donna C. McConnell (Bill); grandchildren, Dennis Chamberlain (Leticia), Dan Chamberlain (Alyse), Kelli M. Wolf (Joey), Guy McConnell (Jackie); six great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Marion S. Chamberlain and Sue Kyles; and brother-in-law, M.W. "Nick" Nixon. J.D was preceded in death by parents, James Lon and Sallie Christopher Chamberlain; his wife of 63 years, Nelda W. Chamberlain; son, Chester Steven Chamberlain; brothers, Roy, Banks, and James Chamberlain; and sisters, Edna Morrow, Lillian Morrison, and Nadine Nixon. In 1968 J.D. and editor, Len Sullivan, bought and ran the newspaper until they sold it in 1986. J.D. was a member of Mooresville's First Baptist Church, serving on numerous committees and was treasurer for many years. Likewise, he volunteered in many civic organizations including the Mooresville Chamber of Commerce, the Iredell County Industrial Bonds Commission, and the Optimist Club. A funeral will be held at 2 p.m., today, (Sunday, March 29), at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home with the Rev. Eddie Hicks officiating. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, ushers will assist with social distancing and maximum allowable group size. After the funeral, the body will lie in state until 4 p.m., for paying last respects, and family will be available in groups of five or less. Links to watch the funeral live or to view later can be found at www.youtube.com/channel/UC864hAs96dTRLVVL1la0Qlw/videos?view=57&flow=list&app=desktop. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County Mooresville Capital Campaign, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; or First Baptist Church, Debt Reduction or Music Ministry, 150 S. Church St., Mooresville, NC 28115. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home www.cavin-cook.com
