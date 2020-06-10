April 26, 2001 - June 6, 2020 Kadé D'morie Chambers, 19, of Mooresville, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was born April 26, 2001, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Keturah Chambers-Rucker and Stalin Sanchez. Kadé was a graduate of Mooresville High School and worked at Express Oil in Mooresville. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his stepfather, Lounce Rucker; sister, D'Asiah Chambers-Rucker; brother, Lounce Chambers-Rucker; aunts and uncles, Carolyn P. Martin, Marjorie C. Chambers, Swanette C Lee, Catrice M. Davis-Ford, Tillene Chambers, Michael R. Williams, Aaron Chambers, Niesha M. Blue, Wilonda L. Blue, William A. Blue III, Rosa Beltran; and a host of cousins, extended family, and close friends. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 11, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Daniel Kelly officiating. Burial will follow the service at 4 p.m., at Rucker Cemetery in Stuart, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Flip Program, P.O. Box 353, Mooresville, NC 28115, to help with Kadé Chambers final expenses. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com

