January 25, 1948 - May 18, 2020 Ronald Ben Coleman, 72, of Mooresville, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. He was born Jan. 25, 1948, in Hampton, Tenn. He worked at Templon Mills before his retirement. Ronald was friendly to everyone and never met a stranger. He loved to give everyone a nickname. He volunteered at Mooresville Christian Mission. He enjoyed listening to Dr. Charles Stanley and Whip Radio. He is survived by a friend, Charmie "Cricket" Glover; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Friday, May 22 at 2 p.m., at Glenwood Memorial Park with Scotty Moore officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Mooresville Christian Mission, 266 N. Broad St., Mooresville, NC 28115. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home www.cavin-cook.com

