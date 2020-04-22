Wallace Edwin Cowan Wallace Edwin Cowan, 94, of Gastonia passed away peacefully Saturday April, 18, 2020, at the Robin Johnson Hospice House in Dallas. The family plans to have a private burial. Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
