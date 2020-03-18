October 9, 1935 - March 17, 2020 Melvin Harlon Danyels Jr., 84, of Mooresville, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He was born Oct. 9, 1935, in Statesville, to the late Melvin and Myrtle Snipes Danyels. Mr. Danyels was retired from Mooresville Post Office after 30 years and was a telegraph operator at Southern Railroad. He attended Mount Mourne Church of God. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Ophelia Gardner, Audrey Bare, Oneida Howard. He is survived by his loving wife, Doris Hager Danyels; children, Richard "Rick" Danyels (Karen), Timothy "Tim" Danyels (Nancy), David Danyels; sister, Brenda Brackett (Larry); brother, Chuck Danyels (Vickie); five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 20, at Glenwood Memorial Park, Mooresville with the Rev. Donald Caldwell officiating. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home www.cavin-cook.com

To plant a tree in memory of Melvin Danyels, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.