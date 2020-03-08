December 22, 1941 - March 3, 2020 James Murray DeYoung Jr., 78, of Mooresville, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Citadel of Mooresville. He was born Dec. 22, 1941, in Mecklenburg County, to the late James and Mamie Fowler DeYoung. Mr. DeYoung was a U.S. Marine veteran serving in the Vietnam War. He was a graduate of Charlotte College and retired from Duke Power after 29 years. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ritch DeYoung; children, James DeYoung III and wife, Elizabeth, Erin Rowland and husband, Brad; the light of his life, his grandson, Jacob DeYoung; sister-in-law, Susan Clark and husband, John; special friends, Garren and Nancy Watkins; and his furry friend, Margaret. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, 601 E. Fifth St., Ste 140, Charlotte, NC 28202. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory www.cavin-cook.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
A + Concrete Service Residential/Commercial Driveways, sidewalks, patios etc... Experienced Professional Service Home Owner Friendly Fully Insured Mobile- 828-962-6807
Buying Coin Collections, Gold/Silver, Estates, FREE Appraisals. Bill Watts Inc. 704-938-3472 703 MOORESVIILE RD 28081
#1 GODFREY TREE SERVICE Quality Service For 50 Years Tree/Stump Removal Trimming Total Clean Up Bucket Truck Storm Damage Clean-Up Free Estimates - Insured 704-872-3976 704-880-2934
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.