December 22, 1941 - March 3, 2020 James Murray DeYoung Jr., 78, of Mooresville, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Citadel of Mooresville. He was born Dec. 22, 1941, in Mecklenburg County, to the late James and Mamie Fowler DeYoung. Mr. DeYoung was a U.S. Marine veteran serving in the Vietnam War. He was a graduate of Charlotte College and retired from Duke Power after 29 years. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ritch DeYoung; children, James DeYoung III and wife, Elizabeth, Erin Rowland and husband, Brad; the light of his life, his grandson, Jacob DeYoung; sister-in-law, Susan Clark and husband, John; special friends, Garren and Nancy Watkins; and his furry friend, Margaret. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, 601 E. Fifth St., Ste 140, Charlotte, NC 28202. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory www.cavin-cook.com

