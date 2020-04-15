August 19, 1930 - April 13, 2020 Roy "Gus" Adams Dingler 89, went to his heavenly home Monday morning April 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and daughter. Gus lived a long life full of love and excitement, even though two years ago he was diagnosed with Prostate Cancer. Gus was born on August 19, 1930 to Roy A. and Lillian D. Dingler in Mooresville NC. He lived his entire life in Mooresville. Gus attended school in Mooresville before joining the Navy, where he spent three years. After getting out of the Navy he met and married the love of his life, JoAnne Howard Dingler they were married on February 15, 1958, and they celebrated 62 years together this year. He worked in Davidson for Porter Company before joining the Town of Mooresville where he spent his entire career with the Waste Water Treatment Plant. Gus met and made many good friends there, but mostly people he knew in Mooresville anyway. If you knew Gus Dingler you knew he had a love for the game of Baseball and Softball. He and his brothers grew up playing baseball at Moor Park (now home of the Spinners). He played Softball up until the age of 79 which he was the pitcher. He also coached many years the Women's Softball Team at Church. The New York Yankees was his baseball team. He had the pleasure of seeing many games in Spring Training which he enjoyed attending with his wife JoAnne and grandson Jeremy. Just last August he and Jeremy were at a NY Yankees game. He also enjoyed going to the Mooresville Spinner's games. Gus and his daughter Sissy attended home games and away games. Another team he admired was the Duke Blue Devils Basketball, anytime the TV was on at their house it was associated to some kind of sports. He also spent many years enjoying NASCAR, attending many races at several different tracks. After he retired from the Town of Mooresville his "new office" became Shop and Save. He was there every morning sitting around enjoying all his friends. He was just an all around guy who knew everyone or got to know them. He enjoyed the sport of hunting whether it was rabbit, squirrel, or deer. He had many more friends who he shared the love of hunting with. He was a life long member of Shearer Presbyterian Church where he was involved in Mission Trips. He and his daughter Sissy went several times together to Mexico and even took his grandson Jeremy along on two of those trips. His Love for the Lord shone in his spirit of life every day. Gus was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Robert (Bob) and Bill Dingler, his beloved son-in-law, Jimmie Farrington, and many special friends, but in particular Kevin Smith. Gus is survived by his loving wife of 62 years JoAnne H. Dingler, his devoted daughter Sissy (Sharon) D. Farrington, his son, Rickie "Footsie" H. Dingler and wife Pam, grandson Jeremy H. Dingler and wife Tiffany their two children his great grandchildren, Addison and Cole, granddaughter, Jessica E. Dingler and her boyfriend Coty Edwards, step- granddaughter Khristin Meyers and David. A special person who he considered as a granddaughter, Nicole S. Farnsworth and husband Russ, their sons, Levi ( who they kept from six weeks old) Luke, and Evan. Pappy and GG counted these kids as their great grands which together with the other two they had a nickname for them, the fabulous five. They will miss their Pappy so much. He is also survived by his brother Charles Dingler and brother-in-law's and sisters-in-law along with many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 15 from 5:30-7:30 PM at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday at Shearer Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Stephen Stout officiating. Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625 or St. Judes Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Daddy, thank you for all you taught me, but mostly for always holding my hand. From Friday night dates to Mooresville High School Football games to Baseball Games or wherever else I wanted to go, you were right beside me. The memories I have are the greatest a girl could ever get from being a "Daddy's Girl" I Love You Always. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory www.cavin-cook.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
MICHAEL BROWN
A C MOWING Lawn Care & Trimming No Contracts Required Great Rates! We Work 6 days a week!! Call Alan 828-446-1633 You could get a free service Mention this AD !!!
ROCKY TOP TREE SERVICES & LANDSCAPING Removals Trimming Topping Excavating Stump Grinding Fencing 24 Hour Emergency Service 26 Years in Business. Licensed & Insured. Reasonable rates. Free estimates 828-493-3449
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.