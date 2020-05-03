May 1, 2020 Theodore "Carroll" Dockery, 73, of Mooresville, went home to be with the Lord Friday, May 1, 2020. He was a native of Cherokee County and a lifelong resident of Mooresville. He was the son of the late Hill and Mae Dockery. Carroll retired from Jasper Furniture. He was an expert mechanic and well known in the racing community. He was sought out by people all around to work on their cars. Carroll loved his racing and the Braves. But if you ever needed to see true love and a great marriage, it was Carroll and his late wife, Carolyn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, Carolyn Dockery. He was also preceded in death by five brothers, Chuck, James, Kendall, Ronald and Boyd Dockery; and a sister, Edna Mae Cross. He is survived by a brother, Jerry Dean Dockery; sister, Mary Ellen Mehaffey. Carroll is also survived by Cindy and Ellis Ledford, to whom he has been a father figure to for many years. He also leaves behind many nephews and nieces, whom he loved and adored and has been a father figure to them as well. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Monday, May 4, at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, followed by the service at 2:30 p.m. in the Chapel. Burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery in Troutman. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory www.cavin-cook.com
