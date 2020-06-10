Dillon Fail, 18, of Mooresville, passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 8, 2020. Dillon is the son of Mathew and Susan Fail. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Jonathan. Dillon was expected to graduate from Mooresville High School this Saturday, June 13. Dillon had an adventurous spirit and loved to bike, hike and be outdoors. He loved animals and had a sense of humor. He was a big fan of the New England Patriots. Dillon will be missed more than words can possibly express. Funeral arrangements will be forthcoming. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com

