April 17, 1932 - June 4, 2020 Doris Channell Garrett, 88, of Mooresville, died Thursday, June 4, 2020. She was born April 17, 1932, in Greensboro, Ga., to the late Henry and Louise Channell. Doris worked for Fireman's Fund Insurance of Atlanta, Ga., before assuming the role of a housekeeper and homemaker. Mrs. Garrett was an active member of First Baptist Church of Mooresville, where she attended the Kingdom Seekers Sunday school class and was a member of the XYZ Choir. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Kenneth, to whom she was married to for 53 years; and all 11 of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her only son, Vic Garrett and wife, Terri, of Mooresville; grandchildren, Brittany of Charlotte and Troy of Sarasota, Fla.; and as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family received friends Saturday, June 6, from 3 to 4 p.m., and services followed at 4 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Eddie Hicks officiating. Burial at Glenwood Memorial Park followed the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 150 S. Church St., Mooresville, NC 28115. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory www.cavin-cook.com

