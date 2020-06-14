Annie Mae Gaston, 90, of Cornelius, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Funeral Services for Ms. Gaston were held Saturday, June 13, at 1 p.m., at Torrence Chapel AME Zion Church in Cornelius, with visitation being held 1 hour prior to the serivce. W.H. Bryant A.E. Grier & Sons Funeral Home of Mooresville is serving the Gaston Family.
