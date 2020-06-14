Annie Mae Gaston, 90, of Cornelius, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Funeral Services for Ms. Gaston were held Saturday, June 13, at 1 p.m., at Torrence Chapel AME Zion Church in Cornelius, with visitation being held 1 hour prior to the serivce. W.H. Bryant A.E. Grier & Sons Funeral Home of Mooresville is serving the Gaston Family.

To send flowers to the family of Annie Gaston, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.