October 5, 2020 - June 9, 2020 William "Bill" Richard Griffith, 95, of Mooresville, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Born Oct. 5, 1924, in Davidson, Bill was one of 12 children of the late Thomas Moore and Mabel Garrison Griffith. Bill will be remembered as a role model of kindness, integrity, and service. He contributed greatly to our country's freedom as a PFC in the U.S. Army during World War II. As an infantryman, he served on the front lines of Europe, including the historic Battle of the Bulge. After the war, Bill earned his college degree, then met the love of his life, Charlotte Upright, and married her. Together they raised two daughters and enjoyed 66 years of marriage. For 30 years, he worked as a teacher, coach, and vice-principal for Mooresville Junior High School. He achieved a Master's Degree in Education from Appalachian State University. As an active contributing member of Triplett United Methodist Church, he taught Sunday school, served on committees, and worked with the Methodist Men. Bill grew up on his family's farm in Davidson along with his brothers and sisters who he loved dearly. Outgoing and friendly, he enjoyed people and made friends easily. He was always happy to help others. His daughters and grandchildren will remember him as generous, welcoming, dependable, loving, and someone steady to lean on. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Moore and Mabel Garrison Griffith; and wife, Charlotte Upright Griffith. He is survived by his daughters, Gail Griffith Shoe and husband, Jeff, Mary Griffith Grasberg; grandchildren, Grant Shoe, Leah Owen and Ben Grasberg; great-grandchildren, Zoe and Ryder Shoe; brother, Ben Griffith; and sisters, Anne Cleary and Mary Smith. Funeral services were held Friday, June 12, at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dave Keck officiating. The family would especially like to thank four beloved caregivers who cared for Bill in the last years of his life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Triplett United Methodist Church, 838 Mazeppa Rd., Mooresville, NC 28115. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com
