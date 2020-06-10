October 5, 1924 - June 9, 2020 William "Bill" Richard Griffith, 95, of Mooresville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 5, 1924, in Davidson, to the late Thomas Moore Griffith and Mabel Garrison Griffith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Griffith. He was a teacher for many years in the Mooresville Graded School District and also served as assistant principal and coach. Funeral services will be private. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com

