August 3, 1922 - April 13, 2020 Thomas Marion Guy Jr. passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at the residence of his daughter, Kathy Guy, in North Charleston, S.C. He was born Aug. 3, 1922, in Chester, S.C., to the late Thomas Marion Guy and Blanche Porter. Mr. Guy formerly resided in Mooresville. He later moved to Virginia as a young boy and resided mainly in Norfolk, Va. He graduated from Granby High School where he lettered in four sports. After graduation, he attended William and Mary College before enlisting in the Navy in 1943, having served during World War II as an aviator in the Pacific. He flew numerous missions fighting the Japanese and air dropping supplies to the POWs. He flew security patrol over Tokyo Bay during the signing of the Peace Treaty, ending World War II. He was honored with other veterans by President H.W. Bush. After being honorably discharged in 1946, he enrolled at Davidson College where he played football and baseball and was a member of S.A.E. Fraternity. After graduating in 1948, he went to work for Celanese Corporation in South Carolina and North Carolina. He retired as director of quality control for Fiber Industries/Celanese. After retiring, Mr. Guy and his wife, Alice, moved to Lake Norman. In 1967, he became and remained a member of the Lake Norman Yacht Club. He was an avid sailor and racer and was awarded numerous trophies. Mr. Guy also served as a past commodore of the Yacht Club. In addition to sailing, he also enjoyed building sailboats, making sails, sewing quilts and woodworking. Mr. Guy was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Ware; and a daughter, Deborah Ann Guy. He is survived by his daughters, Allyson Guy Aldrich (Robert) and Kathy Guy; son, Charles Guy; brother, Dr. Edward Guy; grandchildren, Claire and Deva Guy, Brahm Deschaux Guy; stepgranddaughter, Amy Cooper (Greg); and stepgreat-grandson, Evan Cooper. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be planned for Mr. Guy at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Charleston, 4975 Lacross Rd. #200, North Charleston, SC 29406; to Davidson College, Box 7170 Davidson, NC 28035; or to Barium Springs Home for Children, P.O. Box 1, Barium Springs, NC 28010. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory www.cavin-cook.com
